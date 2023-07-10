Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,600

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,300 ($41.88) to GBX 2,600 ($33.00) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NGLOY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anglo American from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,350 ($42.52) to GBX 3,150 ($39.98) in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Anglo American from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($37.44) to GBX 3,050 ($38.71) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Anglo American from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,040.00.

Anglo American Stock Performance

NGLOY stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

