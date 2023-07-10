Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,085,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in AON by 4,109.5% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,922,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.36.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $335.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a one year low of $262.42 and a one year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

