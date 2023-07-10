Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.
Aqua Metals Stock Performance
Shares of AQMS stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.59.
Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Aqua Metals
About Aqua Metals
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the business of applying a commercialized clean water-based recycling technology to develop recycling solutions for lead and lithium-ion batteries in the United States. Its AquaRefining technology, a recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover metals and materials from spent batteries.
