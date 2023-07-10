Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Shares of AQMS stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.59.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,598,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 713,671 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,645,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 434,569 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 470,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 172,300 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the business of applying a commercialized clean water-based recycling technology to develop recycling solutions for lead and lithium-ion batteries in the United States. Its AquaRefining technology, a recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover metals and materials from spent batteries.

