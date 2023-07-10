Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMBP. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

AMBP stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 615.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. 17.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

