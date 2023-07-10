Aritzia (ATZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$637.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$574.70 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 30.84%.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$34.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.33. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$32.45 and a 52 week high of C$55.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Aritzia

ATZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$47.29.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

