Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 15,647 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Xcel Energy worth $19,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $62.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.81. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on XEL. StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.