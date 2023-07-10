Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,050 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after buying an additional 29,521,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716,555 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $33.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.56. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. TheStreet cut U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.