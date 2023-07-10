Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.85 on Friday. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $15.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Athersys
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Athersys
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.