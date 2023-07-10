Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.85 on Friday. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $15.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

Athersys Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 818,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 316,660 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 230,436 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 53,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

