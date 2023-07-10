AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 1.6 %

T stock opened at $15.61 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.