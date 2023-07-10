Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3 %

BAC opened at $28.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $228.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.