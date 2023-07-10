Barclays Boosts Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $54.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

NYSE:CARR opened at $49.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.39. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $50.17.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

