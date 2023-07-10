Barclays Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$26.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$32.26.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$31.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.31. The company has a market cap of C$22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$18.67 and a twelve month high of C$36.38.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.39%. On average, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6497409 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 21.64%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

