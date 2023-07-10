Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.00.

A number of analysts have commented on BCS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BCS cut their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 190 ($2.41) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Barclays by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,825,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 279,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Barclays by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,760,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,456 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Barclays by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,315,000 after acquiring an additional 412,160 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Barclays by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,834,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,123 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 31.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,687,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,948 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BCS opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. Barclays has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

