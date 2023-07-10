Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

NYSE:B opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 370.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.33.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.91 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 581.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnes Group

In other Barnes Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.59 per share, with a total value of $103,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in B. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 275.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

