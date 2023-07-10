Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,351 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 235.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $42.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.