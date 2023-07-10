Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in General Mills by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

General Mills Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $75.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.55. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.16 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

