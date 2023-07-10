Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 29.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Southern by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 46,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Southern by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 82,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Price Performance

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 200,678 shares of company stock worth $14,528,821 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $70.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

