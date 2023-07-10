Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,616 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $179.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.25. The stock has a market cap of $154.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

