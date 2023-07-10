Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Receives $44.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.29.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BMEA. Barclays upped their price target on Biomea Fusion from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Biomea Fusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Biomea Fusion
In other Biomea Fusion news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $2,535,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.
Biomea Fusion Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Biomea Fusion stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $775.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of -1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69.
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.18). Analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
