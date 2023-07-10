Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Receives $44.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMEA. Barclays upped their price target on Biomea Fusion from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Biomea Fusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biomea Fusion

In other Biomea Fusion news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $2,535,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion Stock Up 1.7 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 32,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 75,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biomea Fusion stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $775.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of -1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.18). Analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

