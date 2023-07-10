BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives $5.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.58.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BB. CIBC upgraded BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.20 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

BB opened at $4.76 on Friday. BlackBerry has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.55.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 65.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $61,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BlackBerry by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

