BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

BB has been the subject of several other reports. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC upgraded BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.20 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $4.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.55. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 65.50%. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $61,860.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 272,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 170,083 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 539,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 94,175 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 267,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 133,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

