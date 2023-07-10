BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Portfolio Manager Sells $292,638.72 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 19,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $292,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 187,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,173.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

BCAT stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $15.93.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 386,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 34,747 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,924,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

–

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.