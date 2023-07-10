BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Portfolio Manager Sells $292,638.72 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCATFree Report) Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 19,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $292,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 187,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,173.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

BCAT stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $15.93.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 386,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 34,747 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,924,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

