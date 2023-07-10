BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Portfolio Manager Sells $292,638.72 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 19,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $292,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 187,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,173.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance
BCAT stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $15.93.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
