Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $59.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.79. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The company had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BPMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Securities cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.