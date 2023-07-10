BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance
DCF stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
- Shell’s Production Outlook: Not as Bad as Expected?
- Tyson Foods Becomes a Value Play, Cyclical Bull Run Coming
- Enphase Energy is Still Converting Solar Energy into Profits
- Gorilla Technology Skyrockets 124% On Smart Government Contract
- Why Buying The Dip In Alphabet (Google) Could Yield Big Returns
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.