BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

DCF stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,388 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

