BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,181 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $44.95 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

