Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Director Phillip M. Fernandez Sells 1,500 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $64,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,508.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Braze Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $41.72 on Monday. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.56.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Braze's revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

BRZE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group cut Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Braze by 195.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Braze by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Braze by 12,400.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after purchasing an additional 845,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Braze by 27.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Braze by 215.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 267,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.06% of the company’s stock.



Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

