Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Shares of BLIN opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 million, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.68.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

