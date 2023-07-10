Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance
Shares of BLIN opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 million, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.68.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgeline Digital
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.