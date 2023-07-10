Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Raised to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $48.51 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.29). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,936,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 213,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 71,665 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.