Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

AVGO stock opened at $850.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $765.82 and a 200-day moving average of $660.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

