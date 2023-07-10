Brokerages Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Price Target at C$12.97

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.97.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAV. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Advantage Energy to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$8.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.07. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$6.79 and a one year high of C$12.19.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Free Report ) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.09). Advantage Energy had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of C$128.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.00 million. Research analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.7515204 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Featured Stories

