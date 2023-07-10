Brokerages Set Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target at $71.17

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

ALTR stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.44. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $78.49. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $166.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,971.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total value of $7,442,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,971.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,608 shares of company stock valued at $19,580,051 in the last ninety days. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the software’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,348 shares of the software’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

