Brokerages Set Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) PT at $51.70

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSY opened at $51.47 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.20.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $314.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,927,224.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,850,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,624,394.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,927,224.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,850,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,868 shares of company stock worth $9,418,870 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Siemens Pension Trust E V purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,278,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,071,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,903,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,006,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,710,000. 35.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Further Reading

