Brokerages Set Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target at $25.09

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.09.

A number of research firms have commented on EXEL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after acquiring an additional 607,183 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Exelixis by 7.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at $12,872,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Trading Down 0.1 %

Exelixis stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $408.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.91 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 9.24%. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

