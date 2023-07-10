Brokerages Set Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) PT at $10.52

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Farfetch Stock Performance

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 403.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

