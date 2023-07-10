Brokerages Set Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) PT at GBX 3,343.33

Shares of Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,745 ($34.84).

KWS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($41.25) to GBX 2,250 ($28.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($34.27) to GBX 2,000 ($25.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Keywords Studios Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON:KWS opened at GBX 1,708 ($21.68) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,033.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,508.31. The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,420.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of GBX 1,669 ($21.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,056 ($38.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Insider Activity at Keywords Studios

About Keywords Studios

In other news, insider Bertrand Bodson purchased 2,702 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,850 ($23.48) per share, for a total transaction of £49,987 ($63,443.33). In other news, insider Bertrand Bodson purchased 2,702 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,850 ($23.48) per share, for a total transaction of £49,987 ($63,443.33). Also, insider Marion Sears purchased 1,000 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,133 ($27.07) per share, with a total value of £21,330 ($27,071.96). Insiders acquired a total of 3,812 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.