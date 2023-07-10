Brokerages Set Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Target Price at $49.09

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.09.

RRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $50.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 808.22%. The firm had revenue of $433.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 463.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after acquiring an additional 250,227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 34.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

