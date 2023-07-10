Brokerages Set Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Price Target at $60.67

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REXR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE REXR opened at $51.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.88. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

