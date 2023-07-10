Brokerages Set Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Target Price at C$13.57

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight Capital set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

TSE SGY opened at C$7.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$720.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.68 and a 12 month high of C$10.98.

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$161.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.40 million. Surge Energy had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 39.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 0.8659287 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

