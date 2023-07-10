Brokerages Set Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) PT at $30.25

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on VKTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $1,010,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,197,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,344,269.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,417 shares of company stock worth $9,575,529. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artia Global Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $940,000. Knott David M Jr increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 381,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 79,818 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VKTX stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $25.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Free Report

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.