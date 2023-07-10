Brokerages Set Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT at $48.97

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.04.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $160.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

