BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Given New $28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ BRP opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $33.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $330.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BRP Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $493,935.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 2,262.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BRP Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BRP Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BRP Group by 202.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP Group

(Free Report)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.