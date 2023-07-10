Busey Wealth Management Acquires 124 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $153.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.06. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.06 and a 1-year high of $159.12. The stock has a market cap of $413.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

