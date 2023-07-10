Busey Wealth Management Acquires 3,401 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.59 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

