Busey Wealth Management Sells 128 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $203.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.63 and its 200-day moving average is $195.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.