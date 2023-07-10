Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Boosts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1,071.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in 3M by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Trading Down 0.3 %

MMM stock opened at $97.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.70. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

