Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Buys New Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,417,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,351,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at $50,724,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at $48,960,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,704,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,639,000 after buying an additional 6,089,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Price Performance

NYSE:HLN opened at $8.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

