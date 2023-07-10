Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Has $153,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WELL. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.36.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $79.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.47. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 347.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,060.87%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.