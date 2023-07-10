Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Invests $95,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 65.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cummins by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Cummins by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $245.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.60 and a 1-year high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

