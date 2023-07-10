Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,499,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 10.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Newmont by 53.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $9,191,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Newmont by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.82. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

