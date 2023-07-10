Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 956 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 201,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Evergy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,924,000 after purchasing an additional 194,152 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,034,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,815,000 after purchasing an additional 541,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,968,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,169,000 after buying an additional 271,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,021 shares of company stock worth $303,575. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $58.69 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.73.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.